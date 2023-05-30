Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

State police said the chase ended in a cornfield with the suspect in custody.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR CO., Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.

The person driving the bus was the only one on board. No students were involved, said state police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus stolen around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday. The bus was stolen from Grand Avenue, near Westwood Avenue, in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 and onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, police said.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County.

No one was injured, but Wheeles said on Twitter that “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
College Station police investigating fatal crash
1 killed in College Station motorcycle crash
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Texas CROWN Act signed into law prohibiting hair discrimination based on race

Latest News

While Isabel Torres was completing her associates degree at Austin Community College, she was...
In first session after Dobbs ruling, Texas lawmakers provide more support for pregnant and parenting college students
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
5 people unaccounted for in partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa
Gov. Greg Abbot gives remarks during a United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce luncheon in...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls immediate special session to address property taxes and border issues
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison