Three Aggies named to All-SEC Tournament Team

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOOVER, Alabama- Three Aggie baseball players, Troy Wansing, Justin Lamkin and Jack Moss have been named to the All-SEC Tournament team.

Wansing pitched in three tourney games and only allowed two hits. He had a season best eight innings against Tennesse striking out seven which the Aggies recorded a one hit shutout. Wansing also came in to close against Arkansas and struck out the final batter.

Lamkin was also named to the all-tourney team after his performance on the mound. The freshman pitched against Mississippi State and South Carolina. He struck out 15 batters and allowed just two runs in 12 innings of action.

Jack Moss was the final Aggie selected. At the plate Moss had five hits, two runs and two RBI.. he also drew three walks.

