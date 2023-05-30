Toucans bring players in from all around the world

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Issaka Salifu is a talented athlete from Kumasi, Ghana with lots of talented footwork around the field. The sophomore forward currently attends Tyler Junior College where he played 20 games with 17 starts in the 2021-2022 season. During his time at TJC he had several goals and was known for his speed and agility on the field. The toucans are excited to see him use his skills with this new team and shine amongst the other stars.

Coming from the University of Incarnate Word is Joel Perez! The sophomore finds a familiar face on the team as head coach of the Toucans Danny Riley is also assistant coach at University of the Incarnate Word. Although Joel hasn’t seen the field for Incarnate Word he is an agile player and excels as a midfielder. He is very versatile and can be put wherever he is needed and the field and succeeds due to his explosive abilities.

University of South Carolina Sumter was the home for athlete Earl Dyck this past year. The freshman goalie from Belize has already made his presence known on the field attacking the ball and making lots of stops in the goal! Another player making his presence known on the field is Rhys Shirley! Rhys is a talented English Professional player from Cornwall England. He is very intelligent on the field and is very experienced in the game making him comparably smarter. The star played as a forward for the EFL League One club Plymouth Argyle where he assisted the team with his speed all season!

The Carnival is coming to Edible Field - for tickets and information along with getting your replica Jersey of the most colorful jersey in all of sports, go to ToucansFC.com

