Treat of the Day: NCU Class of 2023 Graduates

NCU Class of 2023 Graduates
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is recognizing 17 graduates from its 2023 Navasota Citizens University.

The 7 week program offered interactive classes that allowed participants to learn more about the inner workings of city government and how decisions are made within a handful of departments, including government finance, firefighters, police officers and other officials.

“NCU is a chance for residents to have a hands-on, interactive experience hearing from City officials and employees, and exploring facilities,” said Marketing & Communications Director, Bobbie Lehrmann.

“This provides participants with a unique understanding of how their City government works, helps educate residents, and continues the City’s commitment to transparency.”

