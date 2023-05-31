14-year-old reported missing to Bryan Police

Rodrick Anderson was last seen Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Rodrick Anderson was last seen Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

He was wearing a dark grey shirt, black pants and white shoes at the time.

Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at (979)361-3888.

