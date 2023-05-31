Aggies’ Early-Season Kick Times Announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kick times for the first three games of the 2023 Texas A&M football season were announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M will kick off the 2023 season at 6 p.m. on ESPN against New Mexico before hitting the road in Week 2 for a 2:30 p.m. showdown with Miami on ABC.

Rounding out the season-opening non-conference slate, the Aggies will take on ULM at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. A&M took down then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9, at Kyle Field last season and aims to regain the series lead in the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs.

The Aggies will also look to extend their series advantages against New Mexico and ULM, hosting the Lobos for the second time in the last three seasons and taking on the Warhawks for the first time since 2018.

The Aggies will also kick off against Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+ on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Fans are encouraged to visit 12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE to purchase season tickets.

Additionally, fans can fill out this form and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

