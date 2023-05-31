Aggies’ Early-Season Kick Times Announced

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kick times for the first three games of the 2023 Texas A&M football season were announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M will kick off the 2023 season at 6 p.m. on ESPN against New Mexico before hitting the road in Week 2 for a 2:30 p.m. showdown with Miami on ABC.

Rounding out the season-opening non-conference slate, the Aggies will take on ULM at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.  A&M took down then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9, at Kyle Field last season and aims to regain the series lead in the fifth all-time meeting between the two programs. 

The Aggies will also look to extend their series advantages against New Mexico and ULM, hosting the Lobos for the second time in the last three seasons and taking on the Warhawks for the first time since 2018.

The Aggies will also kick off against Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+ on Saturday, Nov. 18. 

Fans are encouraged to visit 12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE to purchase season tickets.

Additionally, fans can fill out this form and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
1 killed in shooting at Huntsville business
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Elizabeth Holmes reports to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for an 11 year sentence
Elizabeth Holmes reports to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for 11 year sentence
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle crash occurred Monday...
Burleson County man killed in single-vehicle crash
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan...
Bryan men arrested in separate child sex crime cases

Latest News

Concerns raised over proposed medians in Wellborn community plan update
Brazos County sees multiple road rage incidents in May
Four Aggies named to PING All-Central Region Team
Bennett among four named to PING All-Central Region Team