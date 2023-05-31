Brazos County Sheriff’s Office hiring detention officers, hosting event Saturday for interested candidates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is hiring detention officers.

There’s a special event this weekend where you can learn more about the application process and the career.

Deputy David Wilcox and Jenifer Brandhuber were on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to talk about what attendees can expect. You can watch the full interview above in the media player.

The event is Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office (1700 W State Highway 21, Bryan). It includes a Question and Answer session with a jail tour.

If you’re interested in attending, text your name to 979-450-8858.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event Saturday, June 3. (Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.