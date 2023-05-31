Bryan firefighters recognized for heroic efforts while responding to house fire

While the victim later passed away at a hospital, crews are still being praised for their lifesaving efforts.
Several Bryan firefighters were recently recognized by the 100 Club for their bravery in...
Several Bryan firefighters were recently recognized by the 100 Club for their bravery in pulling a woman out of a burning home last year.(Photo shared by the Bryan Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan firefighters were recently recognized by the 100 Club for their bravery in pulling a woman out of a burning home last year.

The fire happened in January 2022 on Carter Creek Parkway and firefighters worked together to get the victim out of the house.

While the victim later passed away at a hospital, crews are still being praised for their lifesaving efforts.

“I believe that their efforts helped extend the victim’s chance of survival due to amazing interventions while en route to the hospital,” said Battalion Chief Brian Casto.

“The victim was transported to the nearest hospital where she succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter. Engine 2 and Truck 1 were able to make the grab and give the victim a chance at survival because of the collective team effort of all personnel on the scene. I want to recognize the members of Engine 2 and Truck 1 for their brave and courageous actions,” said Chief Casto.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

