Children’s Summer Storytime Series returns to Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Summer Storytime is back for eight weeks on the Texas A&M campus.

Families are invited to join the fun on Fridays at 10 a.m. for an art-themed story and project. The storytime experience is recommended for children three to six years old.

The series runs June 9 - August 4. All of the events are free but you must RSVP to attend. You can do that here.

The Forsyth Galleries is located on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M: 275 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, TX 77843.

⁣𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞⁣

June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, Aug. 4, 2023⁣

10 a.m. | Forsyth Galleries⁣

⁣

Rec. for ages 3-6. Kids enjoy a book read to them on a screen with illustrations and sound, followed by a craft. ⁣

⁣

RSVP at : https://t.co/SYjh9l2Ydp

