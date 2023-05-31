Children’s Summer Storytime Series returns to Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Summer Storytime is back for eight weeks on the Texas A&M campus.

Families are invited to join the fun on Fridays at 10 a.m. for an art-themed story and project. The storytime experience is recommended for children three to six years old.

The series runs June 9 - August 4. All of the events are free but you must RSVP to attend. You can do that here.

The Forsyth Galleries is located on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M: 275 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, TX 77843.

