Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
1 killed in shooting at Huntsville business
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Elizabeth Holmes reports to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for an 11 year sentence
Elizabeth Holmes reports to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for 11 year sentence
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle crash occurred Monday...
Burleson County man killed in single-vehicle crash
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan...
Bryan men arrested in separate child sex crime cases

Latest News

Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water
FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade,...
Earth is ‘really quite sick now’ and in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, study says