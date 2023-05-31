Explosion reported at Franklin power plant

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning.

Calls started coming in just before 9 a.m. that a boiler exploded at the power plant. Deaths or injuries haven’t been confirmed at this time but first responders, including a medical helicopter, are responding to the scene.

KBTX reporters are headed to the scene. This article will be updated when more information is confirmed.

