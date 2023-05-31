Kicking off a summer of creativity at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer Art Camp at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley kicks off next Monday, June 5.

Week 1 camps include “Dynamic Sketching” with Ethan Lewis in the morning session and “Creating Comics” with Richard Null in the afternoon session.

Owner of Pinspiration, Ginna Shoppe, will be instructing several sessions of camp, including “Tye Dye Rockstar,” “Superhero Within Us,” “Painting My Perfect Pet,” and “Nature Inspiration.”

Shoppe says she is most looking forward to seeing the creative minds of the youth.

“It’s just so amazing to see what comes out. They are full of creativity and a lot of them just don’t realize it,” she said.

Registration for future sessions is still open. By filling out this form, you can register the kids for multiple weeks or just one at a time.

You can view the full schedule and description of sessions for Week 1 through 8 on the ACBV website here.

