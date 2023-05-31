Navasota Police investigating after pedestrian hit by train late Tuesday night
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Navasota Police Department are on scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.
A press release from the department says officers were dispatched to the Blackshear Crossing of the Union Pacific railroad tracks on Washington Avenue at 11:47 p.m.
Few details have been released but officials say one man has died.
