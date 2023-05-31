Rockdale standoff ends with suspect in custody

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is in custody following an overnight standoff with Rockdale Police.

Police responded around 10 p.m. May 30 to the 600 block of Murray Street in reference to gunshot victims.

According to police, the victims were taken to the hospital.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.

Authorities have not released other information at this time.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
1 killed in shooting at Huntsville business
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Elizabeth Holmes reports to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for an 11 year sentence
Elizabeth Holmes reports to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for 11 year sentence
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle crash occurred Monday...
Burleson County man killed in single-vehicle crash
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan...
Bryan men arrested in separate child sex crime cases

Latest News

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
Explosion reported at Franklin power plant
Brazos County Sheriff's Office Hiring Detention Officers
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office hiring detention officers, hosting event Saturday for interested candidates
Get a look at the "Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical" set
Meet cast members in "Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical"