Ronald McDonald House Charities needs summer volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For more than three decades Ronald McDonald House Charities has provided lodging and support services to families with children in the hospital across central Texas.

For the past eight years, RMHC rooms located at St. Joseph hospitals in both Bryan and College Station have given a place of respite to families with a hospitalized child.

This is available to families of pediatric patients that have an extended stay at the hospital. RMHC alleviates the financial burden to help accommodate families with finances, lodging and meals.

Tanner Williams, Development Manager with Ronald McDonald House Charities stopped by The Three to give an update on how the RMHC needs the community’s help.

“Texas A&M has been great with volunteers and their students, but we’re always looking for more adult volunteers that can house our family rooms. So families in the pediatric units all are able to use our family rooms for day use, water, snacks, to watch TV. We need volunteers to man those family rooms,” said Williams.

“We’re always in need of volunteers to push our happy wheels carts which stroll all three local hospitals, their pediatric units daily. So you can pick up a shift once a week, once a month.”

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can do so. RMHC has a wish list of food and supplies including sweet and salty snacks for pediatric patients.

For more information on these opportunities visit their website or call (979) 485-5473.

