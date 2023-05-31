Say Cheese! for National Smile Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Smile big and show off those pearly whites for National Smile Day on May 31.

Dr. Gary Gardner of Brazos Valley Orthodontics says there is great value in having a healthy smile.

“It can reflect your health and your personality, and if it’s healthy and attractive, it’s a great source of confidence. But it’s not that way for everybody,” he said,

That’s where his work as an orthodontist comes in.

“Fixing bad bites, that’s the job of an orthodontist. That’s why I have a job. An orthodontist is a dentist, but we’ve had a little extra training, two or three years beyond dental school to focus on altering the growth and development of the jaws and, of course, straightening teeth like everybody thinks of,” Gardner explained.

Gardner says it’s crucial to fix a bad bite as soon as possible.

“An uncorrected bad bite can not only mean poor self esteem for a lot of people, but it’s hard to clean. It’s hard to maintain. It can lead to tooth decay. There could be difficulty in chewing, speaking, even gum disease or losing teeth,” he warned.

Some might be hesitant to get braces because of the way they look, but Gardner says there are many different options when it comes to straightening teeth.

“We’ve got a lot of treatment options and it’s not all just braces. Of course we have the traditional metal braces like everybody has always seen. They’re much smaller than what they used to be. We have ceramic braces now that are made from ceramic material that are tooth-toned and maybe not quite as visible. And of course, there are clear liners, which Invisalign is the biggest name that most people know, and we do a lot of Invisalign,” he said.

Others may be hesitant because of the cost, but Gardner says, a healthy smile is worth the price.

“I think it’s a very affordable procedure, maybe more affordable than ever. And I think dollar for dollar, when you think about the cost of orthodontics compared to the lifetime benefits of it, a lifetime of a great smile, I think it’s a great value,” he said.

