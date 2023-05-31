Several road rage incidents reported in College Station this month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There have been three arrests made in connection with road rage incidents in the month of May in College Station.

Law enforcement is warning drivers to try and avoid incidents on the road and not to engage drivers that may be reacting negatively.

“The last thing you want to be doing is having an argument with a stranger on the side of Highway 6 that you don’t know. There’s a lot of dangerous things that could happen with that,” said Brazos County Deputy David Wilcox.

Law enforcement suggests slowing down and taking a different route to work to avoid someone with road rage.

Wilcox also believes the more you ignore an enraged driver the more it may de-escalate a situation.

“As long as we can remember to avoid them, don’t engage with the behavior, and if you need to find a safe place to stop I think we will be doing good.”

If you feel threatened by a driver Brazos County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to call its non-emergency number (979) 361-4900.

