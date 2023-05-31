Treat of the Day: Aggie students attend Dairy Consortium program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M students are taking part in a program that will help them learn about dairy production.

The U.S. Dairy Consortium Training Program is a multi-university organization established in 2008 to meet the educational and training needs of the rapidly expanding dairy industry in the United States.

During the program, the students learn about dairy production through farm visits and unique learning experiences with academic and agribusiness experts.

The experience also educates about career paths in the dairy industry, while earning summer credits.

You can follow the Dairy Consortium on social media at their Twitter Page @DairyConsortium.

