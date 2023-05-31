Treat of the Day: Aggie students attend Dairy Consortium program

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M students are taking part in a program that will help them learn about dairy production.

The U.S. Dairy Consortium Training Program is a multi-university organization established in 2008 to meet the educational and training needs of the rapidly expanding dairy industry in the United States.

During the program, the students learn about dairy production through farm visits and unique learning experiences with academic and agribusiness experts.

The experience also educates about career paths in the dairy industry, while earning summer credits.

You can follow the Dairy Consortium on social media at their Twitter Page @DairyConsortium.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
Contractor killed in Robertson County power plant explosion
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
1 killed in shooting at Huntsville business
Elizabeth Holmes reports to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for an 11 year sentence
Elizabeth Holmes reports to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for 11 year sentence
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
File Graphic
Texas House swiftly passes property tax bill, abruptly adjourns

Latest News

NCU Class of 2023 Graduates
Treat of the Day: NCU Class of 2023 Graduates
Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students crowned academic UIL state champs
Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students crowned academic UIL state champs
Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students crowned academic UIL state champs
Huntsville officers honored at 100 club banquet
Treat of the Day: Officers recognized at 100 Club Banquet