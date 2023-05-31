Well-known childhood series to hit the big stage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The story of a popular underwater community will soon debut at The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station. Starting Friday, the company will present “Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical.”

The show explores the beloved Bikini Bottom being on the brink of destruction by a volcano. This forces SpongeBob and his friends to come together to save their underwater world.

“It is really about the community, and that’s what SpongeBob’s role is, to bring the community together,” the show’s director Adrienne Dobson said. “They all have differences. They have grievances. They have arguments, but in the end, they put all of that aside to save their community from total destruction.”

Those familiar with the series will recognize a lot of the original series’ popular characters working to keep their underwater oasis safe. Alongside SpongeBob there’s, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, Pearl Krabs and Karen.

Dalton Jones is playing SpongeBob and said the role has been both challenging and fulfilling. Whether audience members are fans of the Nickelodeon series or not, Jones said they’ll experience pure joy from the musical and have opportunities to think deeply.

“There are some really cool moments in this show that are pretty unexpected,” Jones said.

These moments will be displayed on a set with elements of the original series’ Bikini Bottom like SpongeBob’s pineapple home, The Krusty Krab and Plankton’s restaurant the Chum Bucket.

The show’s music will also come from artists many are familiar with including David Bowie, Cindy Lauper and the Plain White T’s.

“Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical” kicks off Fridays and runs until June 18. More information on the show and tickets can be found here.

The theatre is located at 3125 South Texas Avenue in suite 500 in Bryan. More specific direction details can be found here.

