BCS Public Library System’s Summer Reading Program kicks off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially time to grab your favorite books for the summer. The Bryan-College Station Public Library System’s Summer Reading Program kicked off Thursday, and it encourages kids and adults to read for 30 days. Those can be traditional books or audio versions.

“Summer reading is for all ages, 0 to 106,” the library system’s director Bea Saba said. “We’re also asking parents to read to their kids, especially the babies and toddlers who aren’t able to pick up a book and read themselves.”

The theme for the summer reading program is “All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora.”

“It’s a theme of inclusivity and being kind and working together as a team,” Saba said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Saba, along with other system team members, have planned several events to make the program exciting. Events start Thursday with summer reading kickoff parties.

Clara B. Mounce Public Library’s party is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library has two celebrations. The first is from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be activities for kids and adults at each party along with team members who can help with registering.

The library system is partnering with Metronet, so those who register in the first seven days of the program will be entered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The kickoff parties will also have information about book clubs and the summer reading program art and writing contests, which kids and adults can be part of. The theme for the art contest is “togetherness.”

The prompt for the writing contest is “A group of friends find themselves locked in the library overnight. They discover they can travel into any book’s story. What happens next?”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with the kick off parties, the library system has several events planned for the summer. Some include Mini Golf at Mounce, Juneteenth celebrations and 3D printing workshops. The full calendar can be found here.

The Summer Reading Program runs until July 31, and there are chances to win prizes and bragging rights. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.