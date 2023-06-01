Blinn stays alive with run rule victory over Gaston College at JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado (KBTX) - The Blinn Buccaneer baseball team responded from being run ruled on Tuesday night with a run rule of their own on Wednesday afternoon with a 15-0 victory over Gaston College at Suplizio Field.

Tanner Reaves hit a pair of homeruns, including a grand slam, and collected 6 RBIs as the Bucs kept their JUCO National Championship hopes alive.

Blinn will now await the loser between Weatherford and Wabash Valley in an elimination game on Thursday at 3 p.m. central.

