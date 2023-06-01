Bombers win home opener 5-0 on a combined 1 hitter

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers won its home opener against the Seguin River Monsters 5-0 Wednesday night at Edible Field. The victory avenged a 7-6 10 inning season opening road loss on Tuesday night against Seguin.

The Bombers (1-1) got a combined 1 hitter from six pitchers. Wyatt Wick was the starter and picked up the win. Bryan High product Trent Tompkins pitched the 9th inning to wrap things up. Garrison Weiss and Casey Sunseri both went 4 for 5 at the plate.

Brazos Valley will return to action on Friday when they will host to the Victoria Generals. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Edible Field.

