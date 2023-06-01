Brazos County Crime Stoppers to release a true crime podcast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Crime Stoppers is working to release a new podcast called “Justice Prevails”.

It’s a true crime podcast for our region that goes behind the scenes with investigators to discuss details of crimes and hopefully to get information to help solve them.

They plan to talk about current crimes and new initiatives in our area.

“People have information that we absolutely need,” said Rob Santarsiero, Project Coordinator. “We need the community’s help, we need to know what’s out there. They may not know that they have just the piece that puts two puzzle pieces together.”

The hope is for this new podcast to be beneficial to both the community and crime stoppers as well as a way to stay connected through a new medium.

The podcast will be available on major streaming platforms and on the Brazos County Crime Stoppers website.

