Bryan ISD kicks off their annual Seamless Summer Food Program
The school district is helping students stay fed over the summer with free breakfast and lunch
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s Seamless Summer Food Program is making sure children throughout the area are receiving nutritious food over the summer. The program started Thursday morning and is offering free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer to all children regardless of whether they’re a Bryan resident.
Families do not need to present an ID or make reservations to take part in this program. It is available for all children and teens up to 18 years old, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21.
“We want to be sure that the children still have food,” said Sandra Baxter, Assistant Director of School Nutrition Services at Bryan ISD. “So just because they’re off, doesn’t mean food is off.”
|June 5- July 29
|June 1 - July 21
|June 5- July 21
|Bonham Elementary
|Neal Elementary
|Boys & Girls Club
|Henderson Elementary
|Navarro Elementary
|North Bryan Community Center
|Fannin Elementary
|Kemp Elementary
|Crockett Elementary
|Bowen Elementary
|Sam Rayburn Intermediate
|Davila Middle School
|Bryan High School
All sites will be closed June 19 and July 4.
