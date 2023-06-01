Bryan ISD kicks off their annual Seamless Summer Food Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s Seamless Summer Food Program is making sure children throughout the area are receiving nutritious food over the summer. The program started Thursday morning and is offering free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer to all children regardless of whether they’re a Bryan resident.

Families do not need to present an ID or make reservations to take part in this program. It is available for all children and teens up to 18 years old, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21.

“We want to be sure that the children still have food,” said Sandra Baxter, Assistant Director of School Nutrition Services at Bryan ISD. “So just because they’re off, doesn’t mean food is off.”

June 5- July 29 June 1 - July 21 June 5- July 21 Bonham Elementary Neal Elementary Boys & Girls Club Henderson Elementary Navarro Elementary North Bryan Community Center Fannin Elementary Kemp Elementary Crockett Elementary Bowen Elementary Sam Rayburn Intermediate Davila Middle School Bryan High School

All sites will be closed June 19 and July 4.

The #BryanISD #SeamlessSummerFoodProgram begins tomorrow at #NavarroElementary, Boys & Girls Club & #NealRecreationCenter. These sites will be open Monday-Friday through July 21. Additional sites will be open June 5-29 Monday-Thursday.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/ULG5BGqU6g. pic.twitter.com/XSDgx3c0Bn — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) May 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.