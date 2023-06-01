Bryan ISD kicks off their annual Seamless Summer Food Program

The school district is helping students stay fed over the summer with free breakfast and lunch
The Seamless Summer Food Program is keeping kids full with free nutritious meals.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s Seamless Summer Food Program is making sure children throughout the area are receiving nutritious food over the summer. The program started Thursday morning and is offering free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer to all children regardless of whether they’re a Bryan resident.

Families do not need to present an ID or make reservations to take part in this program. It is available for all children and teens up to 18 years old, and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21.

“We want to be sure that the children still have food,” said Sandra Baxter, Assistant Director of School Nutrition Services at Bryan ISD. “So just because they’re off, doesn’t mean food is off.”

Bonham ElementaryNeal ElementaryBoys & Girls Club
Henderson ElementaryNavarro ElementaryNorth Bryan Community Center
Fannin Elementary
Kemp Elementary
Crockett Elementary
Bowen Elementary
Sam Rayburn Intermediate
Davila Middle School
Bryan High School

All sites will be closed June 19 and July 4.

