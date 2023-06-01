City of Bryan works to preserve its rich history

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During First Friday in Downtown Bryan, representatives from the city will showcase a historical presentation.

They want to collect resident stories passed down from relatives, and find ways to save them for future generations.

“Our preservation plan has not been updated since 1989 and a lot has happened since then,” said Bryan project planner, Allison Kay.

You can learn more by visiting the City of Bryan’s website here.

