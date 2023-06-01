Colorado State increases forecast to “near average” for Atlantic Hurricane Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Colorado State was the first to release its Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast back in April. Initially, citing a potential strong El Niño this summer, forecasters called for a hurricane season slightly below the seasonal average. However, the tropical and subtropical Atlantic have warmed to near-record levels which could counteract the impacts of El Niño. Forecasters have used this information to update their Atlantic seasonal outlook to a “near normal” season.

The forecast calls for a total of 14 named storms in addition to the subtropical storm that formed in January. Of which, 7 could become hurricanes, and 3 could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Updated Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for near-normal season: 15 named storms (including January system), 7 hurricanes & 3 major hurricanes. High chance of robust #ElNino but also very warm tropical/subtropical Atlantic:https://t.co/hCoVkuzh9H pic.twitter.com/96NiV7cOtY — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 1, 2023

A high chance of a robust El Niño translates to strong upper-level winds in the tropical Atlantic. These winds can tear apart storms, hinder storm development, and are overall detrimental to hurricane formation. The past three hurricane seasons have occurred with a La Niña pattern, meaning lighter winds were in place, resulting in well above average numbers of named storms in all years with the exception of 2022. With strong signals pointing to a return of El Niño, the assumption is a decrease in tropical activity in the Atlantic. However, CSU forecasters as well as forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration note the presence of above-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic.

In addition to light upper-level winds, tropical systems also need very warm waters to develop. Most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic is showing anomalous warmth, which would favor Atlantic hurricane activity. These warm waters could be enough to counteract those higher upper-level winds, and still provide a favorable environment and fuel for potential tropical cyclones.

Most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic is much warmer than normal, favoring Atlantic #hurricane activity. This anomalous warmth is why CSU's seasonal hurricane forecast has increased slightly, despite likely robust #ElNino. pic.twitter.com/fyuYSMg4Mn — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 1, 2023

Hurricane season begins in June and lasts through November. August to October tends to be the peak of the Atlantic season, with August and September being bigger months for the state of Texas. To track the season as it goes along, click here to download the 2023 PinPoint Weather Hurricane Tracking Chart!

Regardless of how “active” a hurricane season is, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

