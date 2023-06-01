Family of four needing help following home fire near Navasota

It happened in the 2000 block of Trailride Lane.
A Grimes County family is needing assistance after four people were displaced from their home...
A Grimes County family is needing assistance after four people were displaced from their home Thursday morning due to a fire.(KFYR)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County family is needing assistance after four people were displaced from their home Thursday morning due to a fire.

It happened in the 2000 block of Trailride Lane.

The Navasota Examiner has offered to be a drop-off location for anyone wanting to donate clothing for the family.

Details can be found on the Examiner’s Facebook post below:

