Focus at Four: Brazos Valley lawmaker provides state legislature update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas House adjourned from its special session abruptly Tuesday after passing a property tax bill.

The House version would lower school district property tax rates for all property owners, which the state would provide $12 billion to schools to make up for any loss of funding.

However, the bill does not include an expanded exemption that Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has been pushing for in the Senate.

“The Texas House is the only chamber that passed a property tax cut bill that is germane to the special session that I called to provide Texans with property tax relief,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

Patrick and the Senate must accept the House’s version of the bill or Governor Abbott is likely to call another special session.

“The House may not agree with it, but the call was only on compression,” said District 14 Representative John Raney. “We got the bills from the Senate and they were ruled not germane because they didn’t match the call. We voted to compress the tax rate and we’ll end up with about $17 million going to tax compression and school districts.”

“I have been crystal-clear that taxpayers deserve to receive the largest property tax cut in Texas history, and SB 1 delivers on that promise sustainably and responsibly,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement following the vote.

Raney also addressed the vote by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct and crimes.

Raney and District 12 Representative Kyle Kacal both voted in favor of impeachment.

“I looked at it as if we were the grand jury,” said Raney. ”When the district attorney came in, he told us what evidence and was that enough to indict or take him to trial?”

The Senate has set the trial to begin no later than Aug. 28.

