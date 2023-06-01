Focus at Four: Social Media and adolescent mental health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. Surgeon General is sounding the alarm about the long-term effects of social media and its impacts on adolescents’ mental health.

Dr. Vivek Murthy’s warning urges policymakers and companies that make social media platforms to share the burden of managing children’s and adolescents’ social media use with parents.

“There’s a number of impacts that social media use can have on our kids, not the least of which is social media use is associated with increased risk for self-injury in our children and young adults,” Dr. Peter Loper, an expert in pediatrics and child psychiatry, shared with KBTX.

“The other types of effects, negative effects, that excessive social media use can have on our kids, of course, increase in anxiety and there’s this construct called socially prescribed perfectionism with which thrives in social media, where you know our kids are creating these flawless avatars and kind of distributing them to the world,” Loper said. “The standard to belong within the construct of social media is, of course, perfection, and that’s an unattainable standard.”

