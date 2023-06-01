Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigating storage unit burglaries

Several items were taken by the suspects.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, the units on Highway 90 were broken into last...
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, the units on Highway 90 were broken into last Saturday night.(Images shared by Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANS PRAIRIE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple storage units burglarized in the Roans Prairie community.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, the units on Highway 90 were broken into last Saturday night.

Surveillance video captured a silver 2012 Ford Expedition bearing TXLP NGK7981 pulling a 16′ double-axle trailer. The suspects were two men and a woman and bolt cutters were used to cut off padlocks on the burglarized units. Stolen was a set of white rocking chairs, a set of 4 – 22″ black, unknown brand, 5 spoke/5 lug rims for a Dodge Charger, and numerous cardboard boxes of unknown items.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

