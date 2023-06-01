From The Ground Up: Updating the Right To Farm Act

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers made protecting farmers and their operations a priority during the 2023 Texas legislative session.

Two bills making their way through the capital are hoping to do just that.

State Representatives Dewayne Burns and Trent Ashby have worked on updating the Texas Right To Farm Act

“I got some calls from some farmers and that we’re now surrounded by neighbors and we’re now under new regulations because cities have grown out and encroached upon them you know, suburban and urban sprawl, and the city didn’t want them there for whatever reason or the neighbors didn’t want them there,” said Burns.

Ashby’s bill is focusing on protecting producers from nuisance lawsuits and Burns’ bill will require cities to clearly show long-term harm to public health and safety before restricting agriculture.

“I think we’re in a good spot, but we’ll we’ll keep working it obviously until we get it across the finish line,” said Burns.

Ashby’s bill has already been passed and Burns’ bill is heading to Governor Abbott’s desk.

