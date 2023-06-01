Indictment handed up for teen accused of College Station murder

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday for a Hempstead teenager accused of murder.

17-year-old Censear Solomon was one of three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of Rashawn Jones.

Jones was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in January.

Solomon was on the run for a week before he was arrested.

The other two men wanted in connection to the murder have not been arrested.

Security footage shows the three masked men carrying firearms, knocking on Jones’ door and forcing their way inside.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

