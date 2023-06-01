Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting resigns from position

ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Itasca Independent School District Board of Trustees on Thursday accepted the resignation of embattled superintendent Michael Stevens following his arrest in an online child sex solicitation sting in Harris County.

Stevens, who had been suspended with pay, recently bonded out of jail in Harris County.

According to the board, so far, it has found no evidence of questionable activity involving Stephens and students at Itasca ISD. “Our students are safe and will continue to thrive and succeed with the dedicated attention and service brought by our outstanding parents and staff,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

A few weeks ago, the school board appointed Keith Boles to serve as interim superintendent. “Mr. Boles previously served in the district in this capacity and is well known and respected by our community,” the district said.

Keith Boles has been appointed as interim superintendent at Itasca ISD following the arrest and suspension of Michael Stevens. (KWTX)

Original Article:

Michael Stevens, 47, the Superintendent of Schools at Itasca ISD in Hill County, was arrested on June 1 during an undercover sting targeting sex predators looking for teen victims online in Harris County, said Alan Rosen, the constable for Harris County Precinct 1.

Stevens is a former coach, principal and assistant principal in various schools districts around Texas. Footage shared by investigators indicates he was arrested at Itasca High School. “Stephens has been around children his entire work life,” Rosen said.

The central Texas superintendent was arrested along with six other men during the sting, and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Rosen said Stephens was planning to travel to Houston to engage in sex acts with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Stevens allegedly used a social media app to send explicit photos of himself to an undercover investigator, Rosen said, and asked the person he believed to be a girl to send him photos in return.

“He sent images of his private parts and asked for nude images in return,” said Rosen. “He told the undercover investigator he was at work and some of the disturbing photos appear to have been taken in his office.”

