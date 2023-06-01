Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday afternoon in the community of Plum.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Plum Main Street.

Deputy Joe Gonzales arrived on the scene first and used a fire extinguisher to attempt to stop the bees from stinging the man. Other deputies and EMS personnel also arrived on the scene to help get the victim away from the area.

The victim was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Austin.

Deputy Gonzales, medics, and a civilian also suffered several stings during the incident and were treated at an area hospital and released.

Last Friday, an Oklahoma man was attacked by hundreds of bees and broke his hop trying to get away from the aggressive swarm.

The 81-year-old was stung by more than 200 bees during the 3-hour ordeal.

