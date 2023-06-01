Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County

There was also a deputy, medics, and another civilian who were stung while helping the victim.
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday afternoon in the community of Plum.(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday afternoon in the community of Plum.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Plum Main Street.

Deputy Joe Gonzales arrived on the scene first and used a fire extinguisher to attempt to stop the bees from stinging the man. Other deputies and EMS personnel also arrived on the scene to help get the victim away from the area.

The victim was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Austin.

Deputy Gonzales, medics, and a civilian also suffered several stings during the incident and were treated at an area hospital and released.

Last Friday, an Oklahoma man was attacked by hundreds of bees and broke his hop trying to get away from the aggressive swarm.

The 81-year-old was stung by more than 200 bees during the 3-hour ordeal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
Contractor killed in Robertson County power plant explosion
Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night
File Graphic
Texas House swiftly passes property tax bill, abruptly adjourns
Troy Whiteside, 43
Rockdale suspect charged with aggravated assault, attempted capital murder
At least three road rage-related arrests have taken place this month in College Station.
Several road rage incidents reported in College Station this month

Latest News

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
Missing Brenham teen
Washington County Sheriffs Office looking for missing teen
Historic Preservation Plan
City of Bryan works to preserve its rich history
Thursday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 6/1