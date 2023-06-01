Somerville man arrested after IEDs, drugs, open alcohol found in vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised explosive devices (IED), firearms, drugs, and an open container of alcohol in the man’s SUV.

College Station police say a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper heading to an unrelated crash, saw the suspect in a 2009 Nissan Rouge in the 8400 block of Turkey Creek Road near F and B Road around 4:50 a.m.

The trooper called CSPD to take over the welfare check after the trooper saw firearms, an open container of alcohol, butane lighters, and a “crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamine” in the driver’s seat.

According to officers, the suspect said he “was attempting to go near the [Easterwood] airport to commit suicide-by-cop by using the rifle to shoot into the air to elicit a police response.”

The CSPD Bomb Squad soon arrived after two devices of what appeared to be homemade IEDs were found in the vehicle. The IEDs were removed and disposed of.

Michael Scott Morgan, 56, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of a prohibited weapon, and criminal attempt aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

Local, state, and federal authorities were notified due to the proximity of Easterwood Airport.

Editor’s note: A mug shot was not available at the time this story was published. If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

A Somerville resident, identified as Michael Scott Morgan, was arrested this morning after a Texas DPS Trooper, while on his way to an unrelated crash investigation, observed Morgan in a vehicle in the 8400 block of Turkey Creek Rd around 4:50am. (1) pic.twitter.com/J1sfyn9IMP — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.