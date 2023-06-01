Summer Hunger Food Drive kicks off Wednesday at Aggieland Outfitters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Summer Hunger Food Drive is back for the third year and kicked off Wednesday.

Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director, Theresa Mangapora, says even though a large portion of the population leaves when school gets out, the need does not.

“It is Aggieland so we are a lot of students, but for the folks that are still here and the students that are still here, do something towards this campaign,” she said. “Inflation is still really hard on people, the food prices are still really really high. We all are feeling it.”

This is why some local businesses, including Aggieland Outfitters, are teaming up with the food pantry.

“When you really bring in those core values of the community: 12, 12th man traditions, people want to see these traditions thrive in the community and so it’s nice to be able to just kind of inherently maintain that throughout the summer,” Aggieland Outfitters Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

There are multiple ways to donate whether that’s online, at one of the five drop-off locations, or by making a purchase at Aggieland Outfitters for $12.

Nonperishable drop-offs will also be located at Producer’s Cooperative Association, Douglass Mazda and Volkswagon, Brookshire Brothers and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“I encourage you to go through your cabinets, look for those canned food items that you may not have used in a while, or if you went to the grocery store add a few more items and drop them by either of our two locations or any of the other sponsors for the Summer Hunger Food Drive. We really just want to end summer hunger this year,” Bodin said.

This will be a month-long food drive. KBTX will be doing live broadcasts from a new drop-off location each week.

