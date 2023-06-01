Tickets are now on sale for OPAS Season 51

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets are now on sale for OPAS Season 51.

There is a little something for everyone with shows like Stacey Kent, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Bluey’s Big Play.

“We went on sale at 9 o’clock this morning and that is the big seller. People want those Bluey tickets,” Executive Director Anne Black said.

OPAS has a full list of its upcoming shows online.

You can also call to get your tickets at 979-845-1234.

“We’ve been doing renewals for the last month and then this morning, we opened the website and telephone lines and people are just excited,” Black said. “The audience pleasure in what we do is the best thing for me.”

