Treat of the Day: New training ship at TAMU Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Maritime Academy has received a new training ship, according to Texas A&M University.

The TS Kennedy is a 540-foot ship that will enhance training for cadets at the Texas A&M University Galveston campus.

The training includes learning about ship navigation, marine engineering systems, maintenance, safety and security.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.