Treat of the Day: New training ship at TAMU Galveston
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Maritime Academy has received a new training ship, according to Texas A&M University.
The TS Kennedy is a 540-foot ship that will enhance training for cadets at the Texas A&M University Galveston campus.
The training includes learning about ship navigation, marine engineering systems, maintenance, safety and security.
