Treat of the Day: New training ship at TAMU Galveston

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Maritime Academy has received a new training ship, according to Texas A&M University.

The TS Kennedy is a 540-foot ship that will enhance training for cadets at the Texas A&M University Galveston campus.

The training includes learning about ship navigation, marine engineering systems, maintenance, safety and security.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
Contractor killed in Robertson County power plant explosion
Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night
File Graphic
Texas House swiftly passes property tax bill, abruptly adjourns
Troy Whiteside, 43
Rockdale suspect charged with aggravated assault, attempted capital murder
At least three road rage-related arrests have taken place this month in College Station.
Several road rage incidents reported in College Station this month

Latest News

Texas A&M At Galveston Receives New Training Ship TS Kennedy
Aggies attend Dairy Consortium
Treat of the Day: Aggie students attend Dairy Consortium program
NCU Class of 2023 Graduates
Treat of the Day: NCU Class of 2023 Graduates
Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students crowned academic UIL state champs