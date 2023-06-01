Two men indicted for on charges of stealing mail out of USPS drop box

Police say security cameras caught Angel Oviedo and Luis Lozano walking up to a locked outgoing...
Police say security cameras caught Angel Oviedo and Luis Lozano walking up to a locked outgoing mail receptacle and leaving with a bag of mail.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday for two men accused of stealing mail from a USPS drop box outside the College Station post office on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say after a lengthy investigation with the law enforcement officers from the United States Postal Service, security cameras caught Angel Oviedo, 17, of Houston, and Luis Lozano, 27, of Houston, walking up to a locked outgoing mail receptacle and after two minutes leaving with a bag later determined to contain mail.

After a short chase police arrested the men.

They were found with 117 pieces of “individual mail with 76 different return addresses,” and a counterfeit mailbox key used to gain access to the mailbox.

Oviedo bonded out of jail the same day he was arrested.

Jail records show Lozano remains in jail on an $11,000 bond.

Postal Inspectors told police this case was part of a multiple-month investigation involving ongoing thefts with a variety of suspects who have been identified.

