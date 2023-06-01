Washington County Sheriffs Office looking for missing teen

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Jacob Ismael Moreno was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 28 in the 500 Block of Highway 290 W. in Brenham.

At the time he was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored hoodie with a multi-color design on the back and black and white tennis shoes.

It’s believed Moreno left the Brazos Valley and could be in the Houston/Harris County area.

Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 277-7373.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.