Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Penelope

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Penelope is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 2.

They believe she is an Australian Cattle Dog mix.

For the most part, this older pup is fairly laid back. The shelter believes she’ll do well with someone who’s home often since she loves to be around people.

Take a look at Penelope and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

