Aggies and Bearkats prepare for NCAA Regional play on Friday

Aggies and Bearkats prepare for NCAA Regional play to begin Friday
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team is the two seed at the Stanford Regional and will take on Cal State Fullerton at 9 p.m. central time. The game from Sunken Diamond will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Aggies are coming off a solid run in Hoover, Alabama at the SEC Tournament where they were the first 10 seed in tournament history to advance to the championship game.

The Sam Houston baseball team will be the three seed at the Baton Rouge Regional. Ironically the Bearkats will take on a team from the west coast in their NCAA Regional opener in Oregon State.

The Kats averaged over 14 runs per game last week at the WAC Tournament on their way to the tournament championship in Mesa, Arizona. Sam Houston’s game against the Beavers is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

KBTX Sports will provide team coverage of the NCAA Stanford and Baton Rouge Regionals during its 6 and 10 sportscast throughout the weekend.

