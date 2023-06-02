Aggies and Bearkats prepare for NCAA Regional play on Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team is the two seed at the Stanford Regional and will take on Cal State Fullerton at 9 p.m. central time. The game from Sunken Diamond will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Aggies are coming off a solid run in Hoover, Alabama at the SEC Tournament where they were the first 10 seed in tournament history to advance to the championship game.

📍Sunken Diamond@AggieBaseball is the first to practice today at the Stanford Regional #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5RDXvCOv9k — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) June 1, 2023

The Sam Houston baseball team will be the three seed at the Baton Rouge Regional. Ironically the Bearkats will take on a team from the west coast in their NCAA Regional opener in Oregon State.

Practice day at Alex Box Stadium: ✅#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/SpSOb45ET9 — Sam Houston Baseball (@BearkatsBSB) June 1, 2023

The Kats averaged over 14 runs per game last week at the WAC Tournament on their way to the tournament championship in Mesa, Arizona. Sam Houston’s game against the Beavers is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Sam Houston wraps up open practice.



Hear from the team at 6 & 10 @KBTXNews #EatEmUpKats @BearkatsBSB pic.twitter.com/LLq2lBzOSj — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) June 1, 2023

KBTX Sports will provide team coverage of the NCAA Stanford and Baton Rouge Regionals during its 6 and 10 sportscast throughout the weekend.

