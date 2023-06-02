Bryan police officers injured while arresting teenager on gun-related charges

This is the latest of several crimes that has been reported in recent weeks in the same neighborhood along Verde Drive in Bryan.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan police officers were injured Wednesday while attempting to take a teenager into custody on weapon-related charges.

Daelon Hudgins, 18, was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police say they were conducting surveillance of an area on Verde Drive due to an uptick in crimes including shootings in the area when they saw Hudgins drop a backpack with a loaded gun and ammunition in the parking lot near a trash can.

According to an arrest report, when officers approached Hudgins to question him about the backpack he left behind, he attempted to run away, and it took several officers to get him into custody.

While doing so, one police officer fell onto a fence and another fell onto a vehicle resulting in several injuries. A third officer was also injured during the arrest, according to the arrest report. Two of the police officers required medical attention at a hospital.

This is Hudgins’ sixth arrest in Brazos County since 2021, according to jail records.

This incident in the 1100 block of Verde Drive marks the latest of several crimes that have occurred recently in that area near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and W Villa Maria Road.

On Saturday, May 27th, six young people including a 15-year-old were arrested after stealing a car from the 1200 block of Verde Drive.

On May 24th, police investigated several shots fired on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.

