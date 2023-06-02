Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday, June 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of early afternoon on Friday.

Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour. The New York-based bank is one of the country’s largest financial institutions with millions of online customers.

Transactions over Zelle, the bank’s own peer-to-peer payment service, were also being impacted with Chase customers.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account,” a Chase spokesperson said. “We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees.”

Online banking services, while usually reliable, sometimes spectacularly fail or have temporary outages that tend to spook their customers. Banks typically will resolve an error in their services within hours, and no customer is liable for any errors in their accounts that occur when these happen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised...
State trooper finds man with explosives headed to Easterwood Airport
City of Bryan photo from Neal Park
Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County
1st forecast for Tropical Depression TWO in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as of 4pm Thursday.
On the first day of Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression TWO forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary – Mrs. Glenn’s class
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after...
‘Spiritual mentor’ of ex-Baylor campus minister arrested in sexual abuse of two Waco boys
Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV