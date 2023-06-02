Celebrate summer with First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the first First Friday of the summer!

Dance your way into the weekend this First Friday with a street dance area featuring plenty of groovy beats provided by Downtown Event Services. Join the fun at 26th Street between Main Street and Bryan Avenue.

Plus, be sure to visit Brazos Glassworks and The String and Horn Shop for a chance to earn a free Bryan, Texas t-shirt. Starting at 5 p.m., the first 25 people who spend $25 at either store will be given a free t-shirt courtesy of Destination Bryan.

The Farmers’ Market of Brazos County will be selling locally grown produce and handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Charity & Friends creates smiles with free face painting and balloon twisting right by Papa Perez and The Lasalle Courtyard and Hire An Artist is offering free face painting on Bryan Avenue near Mr. G’s Pizzeria.

Experience a free First Friday Concert at The Grand Stafford Theater presenting The Dirty Reckless & As If. Doors open at 7 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will have a special performance by Bryan High School Theatre, free cookies, tours, and more.

Swing by Destination Bryan’s information booth and enter to win a giveaway featuring local goodies.

From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., ride the free shuttle with pick-up and drop-off from Blinn College to Roy Kelly Parking Garage in Downtown Bryan. Pick-up at Blinn College will be in the parking lot in front of the Blinn College Bookstore and the entrances along 29th Street & Joseph Drive.

The Roy Kelly Parking Garage offers a special First Friday rate of $5 for the evening. The garage is located at 200 East 27th Street.

For more information, visit the Destination Bryan website here.

