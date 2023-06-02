Cougars welcome new girl’s basketball Head Coach Colby Schniederjan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Today at Cougar gym, College Station hosted a “meet the coach” night to introduce new girls basketball coach Colby Schniederjan.

Schniederjan spent three seasons on JD Sullivan’s staff at College Station before leaving to serve as the head boys basketball coach at Nocona in the summer of 2018. He spent last season at Denver City.

Schniederjan will replace DeAnna Doles, who announced in March that she was taking the head girls basketball coaching job at Pleasant Grove.

Schniederjan says the opportunity to come back was one he couldn’t pass up.

“This is the gold standard. Just an opportunity to come back. I told my wife if we were every able to find one place to go that we would never say no to it was College Station high school and so we are here and ready to hit the ground running,” said the new head coach.

He hopes to continue the Lady Cougars tradition of success on the court this season.

