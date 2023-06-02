Final week to purchase St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket for a new home in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -You are running out of time to get your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The winner of a brand new home in Bryan will be announced on June 8. All you need to do to be in the running is go online and get your $100 ticket.

This is an opportunity that could change your life. It also helps change the lives of everyone at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the doctors, patients, researchers, and the entire operation stays afloat based on donations.

“I know one of the drugs was $1 million each time I took it and the fact that I’m able to enjoy my life and not have to worry about those bills,” former patient Bess Atkinson said.

Patients never see a bill while cutting-edge research is constantly evolving to save lives.

“The donations we receive at St Jude make all of this possible,” said Director of Research Operations Kathryn Roberts, Ph.D. “We could not do what we do without donations. It’s that simple. For us to be able to continue our quest to cure every child, those donations are essential.”

“We would not be able to provide the psychosocial care and support and counseling that we do for patients and families if it weren’t for our donors,” said Director of Social Work Erica Sirrine, Ph.D.

It’s one of the things that makes St. Jude unique. Travel, treatment, meals, and a room to stay are all taken care of, letting families focus on what’s important.

“My parents, it allowed them to step away from their job while they were taking care of me, not worry how are we going to pay the mortgage or if Madison gets this treatment, what are we going to pick and choose,” a former patient named Madison said.

Donations set up patients for success.

“I’m sitting here as a first-generation college graduate and I just bought my own home,” Madison said. “I don’t think any of that would have been possible if my parents were weighing the pros and cons of treatment.”

Every Dream Home ticket you reserve helps St. Jude continue its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

