Free Music Friday: Trey Gonzalez

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Trey Gonzalez joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 2.

He graduated with a master’s from Texas A&M in 2019 in Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

He has been touring Texas performing his music, including a song he wrote as a love letter to A&M called “Welcome to the Home of the 12th Man”.

This song has been featured on KBTX and the BattalionNewest album.

Gonzalez says he will soon be recording new music too.

He will be performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill on June 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s always nice to come home,” Gonzalez said. “This has always been my home for me and it’s just a breath of fresh air.”

To listen to Gonzalez perform on First News at Four, click on the player below.

