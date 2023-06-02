Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Virginia woke up in the middle of the night and saw communication from the lottery saying he had won $1 million.

After that, there was no going back to sleep for Kendrek Mallory, of Virginia Beach.

Mallory bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® May 15 drawing on his personal device and matched the first five winning numbers.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mallory was given the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. He chose the cash option.

Cash4Life® is played in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised...
State trooper finds man with explosives headed to Easterwood Airport
City of Bryan photo from Neal Park
Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County
1st forecast for Tropical Depression TWO in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as of 4pm Thursday.
On the first day of Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression TWO forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff,...
Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves to receive Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress