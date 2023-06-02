Middle Housing timeline presented, public meetings begin next week

The purpose of the presentation was to show the timeline for the project(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in College Station showed how difficult the process has been to move forward with city-initiated Middle Housing.

City leaders are hoping this process will create more housing options near the A&M campus, but it’s taking quite a while to complete. Concerns from the commission included when public input is being considered and why individual properties are already applying to change zoning before the city has taken steps.

In the city meeting, Long Range Planning Administrator, Alyssa Halle-Schramm, said around 15 individual properties have applied to be zoned Middle Housing, many are located in areas the city is considering for the same use. Commissioners said this was “putting the cart before the horse” as the city works to find the best spots for these new districts.

The purpose of Thursday’s presentation was to show the timeline for the project. This includes three public meetings this month, and then staff will come to city leaders for approval of the areas in the fall.

One big concern from residents has been how this new Middle Housing option will allow more than four unrelated people to live together. This was previously prohibited in city limits, but violations were found commonly with large Ag Shacks and Stealth Dorms.

City staff says a second application to be considered for shared housing will ensure any residences allowed will comply with city regulations.

Another concern was if the current infrastructure in those proposed locations would be able to withstand an increase in population. Halle-Schramm says city staff will look at all the pieces surrounding a Middle Housing location to ensure it is conducive.

Public meetings will begin next week with two virtual meetings held on June 7 at 6 p.m. and June 14 at 12 p.m. with an in-person meeting on June 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

